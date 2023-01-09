The assistant commander general of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of technical services, Johnny Metchie, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill into law.

Metchie said that the bill should be signed into law as a matter of urgency to save the country from growing insecurity.

Hunters in Nigeria have asked President Buhari to sign the Hunters and Forestry Security bill into law. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Also stating that the bill is the best method to deter terrorists and other criminal elements from using the forests to commit atrocities against the people of Nigeria, Metchie told journalists that the bill when it becomes law would empower forest guards to bear and arm and protect farms and forests as is the case in many other countries.

Terrorists had on Saturday, attacked a train station in Igueben local government area of Edo State to Warri in Delta State.

The terrorists during the incident abducted a score of passengers who were waiting to board a train while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Metchie recalled that both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the bill and transmitted same to the president.

His words:

“The incident that happened in Edo last Saturday, where many passengers waiting to board a train were attacked and abducted is very unfortunate and regrettable.

“While I condemn the dastardly act and sympathise with victims and their families, I want to use this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sign the Hunters and Forestry Security Service Bill into law. The Bill is before Mr. President just waiting for his accent.

“I have lived in many countries, including those in Europe, the United States, Canada and others. In these countries, even in South Africa, the forests are protected by Forest Guards and Hunters. And this helps tremendously in curbing the activities of criminals especially those that use the forests as hideouts to carry out nefarious activities.

“When bandits and other terrorists strike, where do they take their victims? It is the forests and farms."

Waiting for its assent, Metchie said that one of the most effective ways to curb the menace of bandits and other terror activities, is to recruit, arm and empower young men and women as hunters and forest guards to make it difficult for criminals to operate from the forests.

An African director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Metchie added that when the bill is signed into law, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would take over the protection and safeguarding of forests across the country.

According to Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), one of the greatest gifts President Buhari would leave for his successor, is to sign the Bill into law, as such would make the fight against insecurity easier for the new administration.

He said:

"They take their victims to the forests because they are aware that there are no authorised security personnel there. When the bll is passed into law, it would empower the hunters and forest guards to bear arms, and motivate them to work and defend their fatherland, knowing that they have the backing of the government.

“I believe that President Buhari is a patriotic citizen and a statesman. I want to think and believe that the President wants to leave lasting legacies for his predecessor. He should therefore save the incoming administration the burden of sending the Bill to the lawmakers by signing it into law himself without wasting more time.”

“Two other areas in signing the Bill into law would benefit the country are food security and employment. Today, prices of food items are on the rooftops. The reason is that insecurity has forced many farmers out of the bush.

