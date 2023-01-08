Residents of Umuchu community in Aguata local government of Anambra state have been hit with a tragic disaster

Reports reveal that the police division in the community was attacked and razed down by suspected thugs

The police station was said to have been under reconstruction as one of the casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS protest

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Anambra, Aguata - Emerging reports have confirmed that some suspected thugs invaded the Umuchu police station in Aguata local government of Anambra state and set it ablaze.

As reported by Punch, it was gathered that the incident occurred at midnight on Sunday, January 8.

The Anambra state police confirmed the incident urging residents to help with any necessary information to aid the investigation. Photo: Force HQ

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the police station in question has recently been renovated after being one of the casualties of the tragic #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Sources revealed that leaders in the community contributed to the rehabilitation of the police station with some of the newest and most recent infrastructural materials before it was handed over back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to the development, the police spokesperson of the Anambra state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed that the police station was still under rehabilitation before the attack.

DSP Ikenga as reported by Daily Trust was quoted saying:

“The police station is still under renovation before the hoodlums came in the early hours today and set it ablaze. The situation is under control and calm has returned in the area."

He, however, urged residents of the community to help in apprehending the suspects by lending their intel if any of them were spotted in the community lurking around.

DSP Ikenga stated that this intel will further enhance the investigation of the Anambra state police command to clamp down on the culprits.

Also reacting to the incident, the president-general of the Umuchu Progressive Union, Charles Ezeabasili described it as "disheartening and unfortunate."

He said:

"While the UIU has upgraded facilities at the police station and awaited the return of police personnel, the hoodlums are busy destroying, demolishing and burning down the facility meant for our own good. How do we progress?"

Source: Legit.ng