The Edo state government says six people kidnapped during the attack on a train station in the state have been rescued.

The state government in a statement signed by Chris Osa Nehikhare, the commissioner for communication and orientation, announced the development in a statement on Monday, January 9.

The rescued victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl, and two siblings aged two and five years old, respectively.

Legit.ng gathers that the rescue operation tagged Operation Bush Combing follows the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday, January 7, be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued.

The statement reads:

"Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six (6) persons have been rescued.

"We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

"We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

"As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

"Operation Bush Combing continues."

