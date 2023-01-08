President Muhammadu Buhari has been served a fresh notice regarding the hike in the electricity tariff

According to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the president has just seven days to reverse the tariff hike

SERAP noted that this development would further create more hardship for Nigerians who are already battling survival following the recent harsh economic realities

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to immediately reverse what has been described as the unlawful, unjust and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, which reportedly occurred in December 2022.

This is according to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), asking the President to “direct the minister of power, Goddy Jedy-Agba and the Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh to immediately reverse the unlawful, unjust and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, which reportedly occurred in December 2022.”

SERAP threatens to sue Buhari

Channels TV reported that in the letter dated 7 January 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said:

“The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs.”

SERAP blasts Buhari, urges him to reverse tariff hike

SERAP said,

“the increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

SERAP reveals those who will be affected

According to SERAP, “Millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness despite the spending by successive governments of trillions of naira as investments and bailouts to electricity companies,” PM News added.

The letter, read in part:

“The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies."

