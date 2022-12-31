With the general elections coming up between February and March 2023, various politicians and candidates for several elective positions have continued to promise Nigerians heaven on earth.

Whether these politicians -should they win offices they are contesting - live up to the expectations of the people is a queston for another day.

However, we will be looking into key promises made by the major candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one seat - the seat of the president - in the 2023 presidential election scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25.

1. Turning Nigeria from a consumption to a production nation - Peter Obi of Labour Party

Even before the campaign began proper, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been keen on turning Nigeria from a consumption nation to a production one.

On several occasssions, once given an opportunity to speak to the people, Peter Obi has always said that Nigeria's gretaest challenege is its inability to produce anything for attractive to the international community.

Also, in various tweet via his personal Twitter account, Obi has said that a stable economy can be guaranteed for Nigeria especially citizens living below poverty line should his concept of consumption to production be adopted.

His words:

“First, our focus will be on agriculture and production-centered growth for food security and export, with more emphasis on exporting finished products instead of commodities and raw materials.

“This relates mainly food and textiles. Nigeria has over 84 million hectares of arable land. And barely 40% of our arable land is cultivated today. Nigeria’s arable land is her new oil and gold.

“Second, pursuant to Goal 9 of the SDGs our administration will from its inception, continue to encourage investment in infrastructure – energy, transport, irrigation, and telecoms—to grow these and other sectors."

The former Anambra state governor also said that his team is eager to quickly close the infrastructure gap between now and 2030.

2. 24/7 electricity within four years - Bola Tinubu of APC

For the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, his promise to Nigerians is ensuring uninterrupted power supply with four years of assuming office should he emerge victorious at the polls.

Tinubu in a statement signed by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga said his administration will target an electricity distribution goal of 15,000 megawatts across the country.

The former Lagos state governor's promise comes on the heels of Nigeria's epileptic power supply challnege which have led the country to witness several national grid collapse within the past 10 years with over seven in 2023.

Tinubu said:

“On electricity, I will embark on a renewed action-oriented focus and take immediate and urgent action on resolving existing challenges of power generation plants, gas purchasing, pricing, transmission, and distribution.

“My administration’s critical goal is to have 15,000 megawatts distributable to all categories of consumers nationwide to ensure 24/7 sustainable supply within the next four years.”

3. Build football fields in public places - Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Shortly after the 2022 FIFA world cup, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, promised Nigerians that he will construct football pitches in several public places across Nigeria.

Speaking at the presidential debate on Sunday, December 11, the former vice president said if elected president in 2023, he will adopt the Morrocoan model and replicate it in Nigeria.

Atiku noted that it is the same model that helped Morroco become the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

He explained that the African nation used the model to develop its sports talents and is now reaping the rewards.

His words:

“What is found in Morocco is that they have provided football playing fields in almost every neighbourhood. In every neighbourhood you go to in Morocco, small villages, towns, and cities, you find that they have provided public football playing fields.

“You will see as young as primary school children playing football early in the morning before they go to school and later in the evening when they return from school, I think we have to encourage that."

