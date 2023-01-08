Scores of passengers have been kidnapped by gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, from a train station in Edo state.

The passengers were waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben local government area of Edo state to Warri in Delta state on Saturday evening, January 7.

Many of the travellers also sustained bullet wounds in the ensuing melee, The Nation reports.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Edo police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement.

The statement claimed that the abductors, who were armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting a number of the travellers into the bush.

Nwabuzor assured that operatives were on the trail of the abductors with an aim to rescue those the kidnap victims herded into the bush.

Source: Legit.ng