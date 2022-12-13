If you constantly get unsolicited text messages from your telecom service providers and you want to stop, the NCC has a solution

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has a Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 Short Code which you can use to stop getting the unwanted messages

This piece explains how to use the code in simple steps and how to check your status after, to confirm if you have successfully stopped the unsolicited messages

To advertise their products and pass across other messages, telecom companies in Nigeria send unsolicited text messages to their customers.

While this practice has its advantages (e.g. keeping customers informed of numerous offers and other key information relating to the companies' services), most, if not all, the telecom companies abuse this by bombarding the customers with too many messages.

NCC's Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Short Code, 2442, can you stop getting unsolicited text messages from MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile and others.

Source: Getty Images

The messages are not only distracting, but they also eat up the storage of the customers' devices.

How can I stop unsolicited SMS/text messages from MTN, GLO, Airtel, 9mobile?

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has provided a solution: the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 Short Code.

To stop unsolicited messages, use the NCC's do not disturb code of 2442 by typing ‘STOP’ and sending it to 2442. This will stop all unsolicited messages.

Alternatively, you can send ‘HELP’ to the same code ( 2442) and follow the prompts to choose the options of the types of messages you want to receive.

Also, you can also send ‘STATUS’ to 2442 to see if your choices have been implemented.

Source: Legit.ng