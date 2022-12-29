Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information, has claimed that the reported explosion that rocked the state earlier in the morning is a mere transformer's spark

In a series of Tweet, Fanwo made the claim and later deleted his tweet about an hour that he made the claim

An explosion, which was reported to have claimed 3 lives, was heard in Okene, a few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in the area to commission some state projects

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Lokoja, Kogi - In a now-deleted tweet, Kingsley Fanwo, the commissioner for information in Kogi, claimed the reported explosion in the state on Thursday, December 29, is a mere transformer spark.

According to The Cable, there was an explosion at a Mosque closer to Ado Ibrahim, the paramount ruler of Ebiraland at Okene Local Government Area of the state.

Kogi commissioner claims explosion in the state is a mere transformer spark Photo Credit: @TheCable

Source: Twitter

The blast had happened ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's arrival in the area. The president was there to commission projects started and completed by Governor Yahaya Bello's administration.

Many locals claimed they heard a blast of the explosion and that some people were injured and killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Latest about the explosion that rocked Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Muhammadu Buhari, Kingsley Fanwo

But in a series of now-deleted Tweet, the commissioner said:

“Contrary to the blatant lie that there was a bomb explosion that killed three people in Okene, I wish to debunk the falsehood here."

“It was a mere transformer spark which injured one person. Mr President is currently enjoying the hospitality of our people right there at Okene where he is commissioning life-touching projects, executed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Our people should ignore the rumour and savour the presence of our dear President. We are Kogi people. We are hospitable.”

The commissioner later deleted the tweet about an hour that he made the claim.

However, as of the time of his claim, the security agencies are yet to make an official statement about the explosion but no less than 3 people have been reportedly dead.

Explosion kills 3 in powerful northern state ahead of Buhari's arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that 3 People have been killed in an explosion that rocked the hometown of Governor Yahaya Bello, Okene, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit.

The explosion happened on Thursday morning, not too far from the palace of the Oyinoyi at few hours before President Buhari will land.

Buhari is expected in Okene, where he is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting and commission some projects in the senatorial district before moving to Lokoja, the state capital to continue with the commissioning.

Source: Legit.ng