Bishop David Oyedepo has released three outcomes that should be expected by Nigerians during and after the 2023 elections.

The cleric who is the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents of Covenant University, Otta, stated the outcomes on Friday while praying for Nigeria and the university’s 1, 934 graduates who received first and higher degrees in various disciplines.

Firstly, the cleric noted that the 2023 election will be peaceful, and free of bloodshed.

Secondly, he assured that the winner of the election will be God’s candidate.

Thirdly, he noted that Nigeria will enjoy good security again after the elections.

He prayed, “Nigeria’s forthcoming election will be peaceful. There shall be no blood¬letting, no blood will be shed. There shall be peace and God’s voice candidate will emerge to rule Nigeria.

“Nigeria will enjoy good security again. There shall be peace on the land, at sea, in the air, and everywhere.

“You will never lose the track of heaven in your life. I pray that none of you will cause heartache for your parents. I pray for your ultimate success in life. I pray for your ultimate settlement in mar¬riage. You will be happily settled. None of you shall die young, your days shall not be cut short in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”

Meanwhile, in another development, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said God has not spoken to him yet about the 2023 elections.

The revered cleric made the claim on Saturday morning, January 7.

Adeboye added that members of RCCG and Nigerians at large should ensure their Permanent Voter Cards are handy and ready to be used to exercise their civic rights come February 25 presidential poll whether God specifies the winner before then or not.

“You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” he said.

