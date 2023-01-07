Nigerians have been told by David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel not to pririotise travelling out of the country

Also, Oyedepo who is also the chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, urged the federal government to invest in the youths

Going further, he added that all Nigerians must play part in returning the country to the path of glory

A message has been sent to Nigerians. The message was sent by the chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Dr David Oyedepo.

He urged Nigerian youths not to see travelling out of the country as the most important thing in the world.

Oyedepo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ota, Ogun, where he said everyone needed to stay in Nigeria and fix the country.

Oyedepo asks FG to invest in human capital to restore the lost esteem of the country. Photo credit: David Oyedepo/Tade Made

Source: Facebook

He also called on the federal Government to massively invest in human capital to restore the lost esteem of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The chancellor stressed the need for more investment in human capital development because this was the most viable and stable stock that any county could ever invest on.

He said:

“There is the need for more investment education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation."

“Parents need to reorientate their children. Traveling out of the country was not the best as there were many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame.

“We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country. Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation."

Shiloh 2022: Did Bishop Oyedepo endorse Peter Obi? Fresh details emerge

Meanwhile, following the visit of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate to the 2022 Shiloh program at the Living Faith Church Worldwide on Thursday, December 8, socio-political analyst and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, December 9, Adeyanju revealed that the general overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo did not endorse the former Anambra state governor.

Adeyanju further disclosed that the Labour Party flagbearer was not given the mic to speak despite being introduced by Bishop David Abioye. He, however, berated obi for bringing politics to the church, noting that the house of God is not a platform for political campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng