Benue state - Ekpe Ogbu, the Benue state commissioner for housing and urban development, is nowhere to be found at the moment.

Channels TV reports that Ogbu was abducted at Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road on Sunday, December 4.

The police have rescued a Hilux van the commissioner was travelling in (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Ogbu's abduction was confirmed by the adviser on security matters to governor Samuel Ortom, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd).

Hemba who spoke with journalists on the commissioner's kidnap noted that the police command in Otukpo was able to recover the Hilux van Ogbu was traveling in.

It was also gathered that while the kidnappers have not made any contact with the victim's family, rescue efforts have begun for him.

Kidnappers, herdsmen lay siege on Benue, engage in multiple killings, kidnappings

Benue state has again come under heavy attack by herdsmen and kidnappers after violent activities by terror groups were suspended in the state for a few weeks.

Benue is one of the states terribly hit by herdsmen attacks and kidnappings since the Buhari administration waged war against terrorists nationwide.

A combined team of the military and the police also known as operation Zenda have been fighting so hard to eliminate terrorists, especially marauder herdsmen from the state.

Gbeji attack

Recall that the state experienced peace towards the middle of the year, but crisis has now returned with the killing of over 40 people in Gbeji community of Ukum Local Government

Many have equally been declared missing following the latest attack. The attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No reason has been given so far for the attack.

Just 4 days after the Gbeji attack, two people were again killed at Tse Igbur in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

