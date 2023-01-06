The Ogun state police command has announced the arrest of two couples Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun for allegedly selling human parts.

As reported by Punch, the suspects were arrested along with six other accomplices who jointly work with them in selling human parts.

The state CP, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State CID for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution. Photo: NPF

Before being nabbed by the Ogun state police operatives, Legit.ng gathered that the suspects had killed three persons whose parts were sold for N30, 000 (legs) and N50,000 (heart) respectively.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement issued on Thursday, January 5 revealed the names of the couple and six other suspects as Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh who were all nabbed a day before.

Their arrest was reported to have been made for the suspected kidnapping, killing and dismembering of Oyindamola Adeyemi, a 26-year-old mother of two.

“The suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at the Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, by one Omolara Ojo.”

The police spokesperson revealed that Ojo reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi, left home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, but did not return and her phone was switched off.

He stated that Ojo was asked to return the next day since it was not yet 24 hours since her neighbour was missing.

Oyeyemi said while officers were patrolling the following day, the dismembered body of Ojo’s neighbour was found by the roadside and was immediately evacuated to the mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone’s throw from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the deceased’s family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police.

“On getting there, the deceased’s friend, Omolara Ojo, was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on, since her head was already chopped off.”

This development triggered the DPO of the Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami to order an immediate investigation and clamp down on the perpetrators of the gruesome act.

“Having recognised the body, the DPO, Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilised his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, a herbalist, in whose possession the deceased’s Itel phone was recovered.

“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased, was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele, in whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered.”

It was further gathered that the interrogation of the arrested suspects led to the arrest of the human pars who were given up by the native witch doctor.

The police spokesperson noted that the Ogun state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of suspects to the state CID for further investigation and prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng