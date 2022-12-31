The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a series of tweets on Friday, December 30 reeled out some facts about the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge

According to his tweet, he revealed that upon the completion of the project, the 4th Mainland Bridge will become the longest bridge in Africa

He also revealed that the bridge will have nine interchanges which will help ease congestion in the state

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state has finally announced the bidders of the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge (4MB) project.

He made the announcement on social media via his official Twitter handle on Friday, December 30.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu released graphic images of the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge. Photo: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The Lagos state governor in his tweet said:

"This project which is a PPP arrangement between Lagos state through the office of the PPP and the private sector investors went through a rigorous process before the emergence of CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder and MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA & AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM as the reserved bidder."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, Governor Sanwo Olu in his series of tweets reeled out some details about the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge when completed.

1. Second longest bridge in Africa

The Lagos state governor revealed that when completed, the 4th Mainland Bridge will be the second longest in Africa just closely behind the '6 October Bridge' located in Cairo, the capital of Egypt which is about 20.5-kilometre long and crosses the Nile twice from the west bank suburbs, east through Gezira Island to Downtown Cairo, and on to connect the city to the Cairo International Airport to the east.

2. 4th Mainland Bridge to feature nine interchanges

It was also revealed that the proposed bridge will feature 9 interchanges.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said:

"It is expected to span about 37 km, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah and traverse towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu."

3. Development and clampdown on congestion

Governor Sanwo-Olu also revealed that the 4th Mainland Bridge will ease severe congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridge while opening new areas of the city for future developments.

4. Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Project

It was also gathered that the huge project is a Public Private Partnerships project that will be funded by the government and other private investors.

5. Names of bidders

After a stern and careful process, two bidders emerged for the construction of the project, namely CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM and MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA & AFRICA) while the latter was named as a reserved bidder.

Source: Legit.ng