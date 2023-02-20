The Lagos state government has announced the travel advisory in the state, ahead of the APC mega rally

While the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 21, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, alternative routes has been provided and listed by the state government

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the development through a statement signed and shared on Sunday, February 19

The Lagos State Government has announced travel advisory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mega Rally, which is slated for Tuesday, February 21, at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, gave the details in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, Feburay 19, a report by The Nation confirmed.

APC mega rally in Lagos state, details emerge

Oreagba said that there would be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, party stalwarts, party faithful and supporters from the local airport to Teslim Balogun Stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikorodu Road.

Motorists should make use of alternative routes listed below

Oreagba advised motorists to make use of the following alternative routes: Ikorodu to Lagos, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos/Oshodi use: Old Toll Gate, Alapere (Ogudu, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination.

