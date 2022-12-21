President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the sixth substantive Rector of the prestigious polytechnic

Dr Sani Man-Yahaya named the new Rector on Wednesday, December 21, via a statement made available to the press

He was the immediate past Rector of the prestigious Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State

Osun state, Ede - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Dr Sani Man-Yahaya as the new substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun state.

Dr Man-Yahaya's appointment makes him the sixth substantive Rector of the prestigious polytechnic.

Photo: Aso Rock Villa

As reported by Punch newspaper, the appointment of Dr Yahaya was confirmed in a letter penned by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday, December 21.

The statement reveals that Dr Man-Yahaya's tenure will last for five years starting from November 21 under the Federal Polytechnic Act 2019 as amended.

Profile of Dr Man-Yahaya

Further highlighted in the statement is the profile of the new Rector, who was noted to be the immediate past Rector of the famous Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

It was gathered that he obtained his first degree in computer engineering from the famous Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, and his second in Telecommunications Engineering degree at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He also had his third degree in Wireless and Control Engineering at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement reads:

"Dr. Sani Man-Yahaya joined the service of the Federal Polytechnic Bida in 1996 and served in various capacities in the institution before he became a Chief Lecturer at the same Institution."

