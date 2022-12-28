The family of Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, the former lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has been thrown into mourning, a few days before the end of the year 2022

This is as the prominent chieftain of the APC in Lagos state loses his wife to the cold hands of death on Tuesday, December 27

The family who confirmed the sad development through a statement disclosed, Yetunde Alebiosu, nee Sotomi died at the age of 48

A report by PM News has it that Yetunde, wife of prominent Lagos chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former House of Representatives member, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, has died suddenly.

Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu was a former lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Yetunde, wife of prominent Lagos APC chieftain Bush-Alebiosu dies at 48.

Source: Facebook

What really happened

Yetunde Alebiosu died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the family.

A statement issued by the Alebiosu’s family on Wednesday, December 28, said the deceased, nee Sotomi, was an assistant director at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, The Sun Newspaper also reported.

The family confirmed her demise, shared more details

The statement said she passed at a private hospital in Lagos around 4.00 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The ex- lawmaker's wife died at the age of 48.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to the Almighty that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired wife and mother,” the statement reads.

She was born on September 13, 1974 to the family of late Brigadier General Folusho Sotomi.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later,” the statement said.

Tears, mourning as top APC chieftain dies in car accident

Honourable Abdullahi Kanti the governorship campaign coordinator for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state is dead.

Kanti died in a car accident on Tuesday, December 27, in a ghastly motor accident along Lau Road while driving to Jalingo, Taraba state.

A statement released by the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council (BGCC), on Wednesday, December 28, said Kanti's body has been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary, Jalingo.

Tinubu mourns late Malami, describes him as a man with exceptional personality

In another report, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid his last respects to the late Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Amb. Alhaji Shehu Malami.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Tinubu said though Ambassador Malami died at a relatively old age, his death has robbed the country of the wisdom of one of her distinguished politicians.

He said Malami as a man, was part of the many important milestones in the country.

Source: Legit.ng