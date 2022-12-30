Ifeanyi Eleje, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South Zone has said that the ongoing sit-at-home allegedly ordered by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra is hurting the southeast region.

The Punch reports that Ejele warned that there are indications that the leader of a splinter group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, is being sponsored by some enemies of the Igbo people.

The 2023 senatorial candidate responding to questions that Ekpa's sponsorship by some of the said enemies of the region is aimed at forestalling the move by true leaders of southeast to successfully produce Nigeria’s next president, in 2023.

Describing such action as unfortunate, Ejele said he has tired many times to reconcile himself with some of the things that Ekpa spews in public but has never managed to understand his stance.

His words:

"I think he’s a misguided fellow and I don’t believe he’s acting alone. And I will tell you this: is it a coincidence that the issues that impact the freedom of movement in the South-East region?

"Is it a coincidence that the issue is most impacted in Ebonyi State and also in Imo State? We have APC in these two states, so there is a correlation."

He added that he is worried that for the first time in Nigeria, an Igbo man is among the front-runners for the presidential position and it appears like all hell wants to be let loose.

Ejele said:

"Could it be that in the weeks to the election, the same Simon Ekpa will make a pronouncement that people are not allowed to come out? I’m assuming if that happens, who will be worst hit or impacted? Is it not the Igbo candidate?

"This is because the southeast is his stronghold and if South Easterners, because of sit-at-home, do not come out to vote, he will be technically disenfranchised.

"It’s unconscionable that somebody sits outside the country and galvanises a sit-at-home for a whole region. Could it have been sponsored by his opponents? Why is it most manifest in the two APC states of the region? Who is to benefit if such a situation disrupts the presidential election? Who would be the losers?"

Source: Legit.ng