The people of the Republic of Burundi will be enjoying unfettered support from the Nigerian government as fuel shortage takes a toll on them

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari when he received the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye

Buhari assured said that because he understands the challenges of fuel scarcity he will ensure that the NNPC looks into the Burundi's case

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people of the Republic of Burundi of support from the Nigerian government over some of the challenges facing their country.

Daily Trust reports that the president while receiving the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Tuesday, January 3, said Nigeria will support Burundi in diverse ways as necessary in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness.

President Buhari has promised to help Burundi end its fuel shortage. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: UGC

A statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, confirmed that Buhari reacting to a request for assistance by the Burundi envoy in the area of provision of energy, especially fuel, expressed concern for the country and its residents.

Noting that he understands what it feels like for a country to suffer from an energy shortage, Buhari promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The assurance by the president is despite the fact that the request from Burundi is coming at a time when Nigeria is at the peak of her struggles with fuel scarcity with fuel stations selling petrol against the approved pump price.

Buhari also noted that he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office.

Burundi's envoy reacts

In his reaction, the minister of finance, budget and economic planning for the Republic of Burundi, Audace Niyonzima, said the nation's president sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians.

His words:

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability."

Confusion hits top southwest state as yet-to-be-identified man, dies in his car while in fuel queue

A man died in his car while waiting in a queue to buy fuel in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified man had rested his head on the steering wheel of his car at the fuel station.

Other customers did not know he had given up the ghost until those parked behind him started to use their car horns to try to alert him.

Tears, mourning as top APC chieftain dies in car accident

A top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a car accident along the Lau Road in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Honourable Abdullahi Kanti who was the governorship campaign director for the APC died on Tuesday, December 27.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Emmanuel Bwacha, described Kanti's death as a personal loss for him.

Source: Legit.ng