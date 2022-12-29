Earlier, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA disclosed it would demand N5 billion compensation for the family of slain Lagos lawyer Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem

In a new development, the police command in Lagos state has revealed the officer who murdered the female lawyer is still in detention

This is coming a few hours after police boss, Usman Baba Alkali ordered the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the trigger-happy cop (Drambi Vandi) who killed Mrs Bolanle Raheem, is still in detention, even as investigations into the case intensifies.

Revealing this in a short post via Twitter, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesman who shared a photo of the officer, said investigations have shown that the other two officers who were with Drambi had no hand in the shooting incident.

The investigation report was earlier today forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action, police noted. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

“They have, therefore, been released,” Hundeyin tweeted.

Investigations intensify, police give fresh update

He further stated that a report on the investigations so far has been forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

SP Hundeyin, however, noted that claims suggesting that the officer responsible for the shooting has been released is totally false.

IGP reveals punishment for police officer arrested for killing Bolanle Raheem in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, the officer responsible for the killing of a young Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

This was disclosed in a statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesman, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, December 28.

ASP Vandi, a rogue officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, shot Raheem dead on Sunday, December 25.

Bolanle Raheem: "My daughter was pregnant with twins," mother of slain lawyer mourns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of the Lagos-based female lawyer said her daughter was pregnant with twins.

Speaking during a visit to the family house by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, Mrs Salami said that her daughter who she popularly called "The Law" was forcibly taken away from her.

The bereaved woman said her daughter died with her glory.

Source: Legit.ng