Earlier, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, condemned the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem by a police officer

In a new move, the association has therefore disclosed it will demand nothing less than N5 billion compensation for the family of the slain lawyer

Meanwhile, the slain pregnant lawyer was killed while trying to make a U-turn under Ajah Bridge, Lagos

A report by The Nation has it that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it will demand at least N5 billion compensation for the family of slain Lagos lawyer Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.

It will also monitor the trial of Assistant Superintendent, Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed Mrs. Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day.

NBA Lagos Branch member and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), in a statement on Thursday, said he was appointed to lead the monitoring team.

Mrs. Raheem, an expectant mother, was in her car in the Ajah area of Lagos on her way back from church with her family when she was shot.

Adegboruwa said:

“The NBA Lagos in conjunction with the NBA President, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased.”

NBA seeks monetary compensation for slain lawyer's family

“The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government, and indeed the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

Adegboruwa urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to

“Pay compensation to the family of Mrs. Raheem immediately since it is an established fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.”

NBA made further demands

The SAN called for the immediate implementation of the EndSARS Judicial Panel Report in which far-reaching recommendations were made.

IGP reveals punishment for police officer arrested for killing Bolanle Raheem in Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, the officer responsible for the killing of a young Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

This was disclosed in a statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesman, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, December 28.

ASP Vandi, a rogue officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, shot Raheem dead on Sunday, December 25.

Bolanle Raheem: "My daughter was pregnant with twins," mother of slain lawyer mourns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the mother of the Lagos-based female lawyer said her daughter was pregnant with twins.

Speaking during a visit to the family house by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, Mrs Salami said that her daughter who she popularly called "The Law" was forcibly taken away from her.

The bereaved woman said her daughter died with her glory.

