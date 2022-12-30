ASP Drambi Vandi, the Nigerian police officer, who was alleged to have shot and killed Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day, have been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023.

According to Sahara Reporters, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development on his Twitter page on Friday, December 30.

According to Hundeyin, the officer was remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre on Friday morning.

Source: Legit.ng