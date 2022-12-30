Global site navigation

BREAKING: Court Gives Verdict on Police Officer Allegedly Killed Pregnant Lawyer In Lagos
by  Bada Yusuf

ASP Drambi Vandi, the Nigerian police officer, who was alleged to have shot and killed Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day, have been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023.

According to Sahara Reporters, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development on his Twitter page on Friday, December 30.

According to Hundeyin, the officer was remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre on Friday morning.

