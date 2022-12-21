The Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR) has reacted to the State Security Services' allegation of terrorism financing against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

PAIR said it is important for all to note that no one person is above investigations by relevant security agencies

The organisation said anyone including governors, ministers among others can be investigated and called in for questioning by relevant agencies

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A civil group, Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR) has warned other groups and politicians against stalling the work of security agencies, especially that of the State Security Services (SSS).

Reacting to the allegations of terrorism financing against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the SSS, the group stressed that nobody is above investigation and arrest.

A group has said that no single individual is above the law, investigation or arrest. Photo: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

PAIR's caution comes on the heels of the daily briefing by groups suspected to be aligned with the embattled governor of the apex bank.

The SSS had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to arrest and detain Emefiele, governor over terrorism-related charges but was denied an ex-parte by Justice J.T. Tsoho.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement signed by Chinedu Chukwudi, the national coordinator of the PAIR in Abuja on Wednesday, December 21, the group warned against making some people untouchable and above the law.

Chukwudi said:

“We must reiterate that nobody is above the law. The idea being canvassed in some quarters that Mr Emefiele is above the law is dangerous and sends a wrong signal that some persons are untouchable however grave the issues they are being investigated for.

“In this country, we have seen important personalities; politicians, former governors, clerics, activists and very senior government officials invited, arrested and questioned and the heavens did not fall.

“We wonder why the various pro-Emefiele groups and individuals cannot exercise patience until the kernel of his imminent arrest is brought to light. To even think that he has continued to dodge summons by the National Assembly should worry every lover of constitutional order and rule of law."

He also said that his team has seen the positives of such past investigations and arrests.

He added:

"At present, the Accountant General of the Federation is returning several billion and the heavens have not fallen. Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, who was like an untouchable, is serving a prison term. Abba Kyari that remains one of the most decorated officers of the police and is recognised by the Senate, is in Kuje prisons as his trial continues.

“In the light of these and more, the PAIR urges the DSS not to be distracted by the antics of these sponsored groups and ensure that it does not back down from its constitutional role of safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria and her citizens from suspected criminal elements and economic saboteurs, however, highly placed they are."

Alleged terrorism: Tension as APC chieftain tackles Emefiele, accuses CBN Gov of refusing to report to DSS

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commented on the raging issue between the DSS and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The former minister of aviation alleged that Emefiele was asked to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism but he refused.

Fani-Kayode berated the CBN chief and asked if he has anything to hide which made him not report to the secret police as allegedly demanded.

DSS reacts as court gives verdict on secret police' move to arrest, detain CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS issued a statement after a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) criticised its alleged move to arrest Emefiele.

The coalition led by Tochukwu Ohazuruike on Monday, December 19, raised an alarm that there was a plot by the DSS to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

Later on Monday, the DSS in a statement released by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, warned Nigerians against being used to “undermine” its investigations.

Source: Legit.ng