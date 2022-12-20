The Department of State Services (DSS) has sent an important warning to Nigerians amid its alleged move to arrest CBN governor Emefiele

A Coalition of CSOs had earlier criticised the DSS move before an Abuja court declained the agency's request to arrest the CBN chief over alleged terrorism financing

Commenting on the development, the DSS through its spokesman Peter Afunanya warned Nigerians against udermining its investigations

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a statement after a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) criticised its alleged move to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The coalition led by Tochukwu Ohazuruike had on Monday, December 19, raised an alarm that there was a plot by the DSS to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

DSS has warned Nigerians against undermining its investigations amid the alleged move to arrest the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. Photo credits: PHILIP OJISUA/AFP (photo modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

DSS warns Nigerians against udermining its investigations

Later on Monday, the DSS in a statement released by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, warned Nigerians against being used to “undermine” its investigations, Premium Times reported.

Afunanya added that the agency would not be distracted by “propaganda” aimed at undermining its lawful investigations.

According to him, the DSS has the duty to investigate “matters of national security dimension” and has “always discharged this responsibility in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens”.

He urged Nigerians to “avoid being used to thwart or undermine the Service and its lawful investigations as those who wish to act in the breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law”.

The statement which was also filed by TheCable further read:

“As such, the Service will continue to disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment,” the statement reads.

“While professionally discharging its mandate, the DSS pledges to remain focused and unbiased. It will not, by any means, succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it.

“It will also not give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance.

“Given not to join issues, the Service warns those on a wild goose chase to be mindful of their actions. Similarly, it urges members of the public to disregard the vituperations and rantings of misguided elements and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilisation.

“Notably, these elements should remember the famous axiom that ‘you will only deceive some people, some of the time, but not all people, all the time’.

“To put it succinctly, the Service will not be distracted by persons and/or groups from carrying out its duties to the Nation, citizens, and, President and Commander-in-Chief.”

Court rejects DSS’ request for arrest warrant against CBN governor Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined an application by the DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele.

Justice JT Tsoho, the chief judge, declined the motion ex parte which was said to have been filed by the applicant in the absence of the respondent.

The judge said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Source: Legit.ng