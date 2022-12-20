Some single and unmarried women have joined the hunters' association in Taraba state to fight against bandits

According to the women, they decided to join the fight against bandits after the criminals killed their husbands and children

The women insisted that this was part of their contributions to free their towns and villages from the activities of bandits

In what many people will receive with missed feelings, some female hunters have joined their male counterparts in fighting bandits in Taraba state.

According to Daily Trust, the female hunters comprise single and unmarried women who joined the hunters association to help in the fight against bandits who have been terrorising them.

Some female hunters have joined the fight against bandits in Taraba state.

Source: Twitter

According to a female hunter, Hauwa Lawal, the bandits have committed much havoc against the people. She said many women have lost their husbands and children while many of them have been kidnapped and molested by the criminals.

She added that parts of Karim- Lamido, Gassol and Bali local government areas are at the mercy of the criminals.

Lawal noted that many of these atrocities committed by bandits against women had forced many ladies to join the hunters association.

She said:

“We inherited hunting from our fore fathers while many other women have joined the hunters association as part of their contributions to free our towns and villages from activities of bandits."

