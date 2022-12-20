President Buhari has appreciated Nigerians for celebrating with him on his 80th birthday anniversary

According to his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari read each of the birthday cards sent to him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Meanwhile, immediately after the president finished reading the cards, he reportedly sent everybody back to work

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, December 19, appreciated Nigerians and his teeming well-wishers for celebrating him on his 80th birthday.

The president, in a statement on his Facebook page, said he even attempted to bypass the celebration by trying to fix his return journey from the US on that day. A move he admitted did not go according to plan.

Buhari expressed appreciation to fellow Nigerians on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, The Nation Newspaper reports that in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president was said to have read each of the birthday cards sent to him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The statement added that while addressing some of the presidential staff and personal aides who gathered to celebrate him, Buhari said a birthday is no more than just another day in the office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shehu added that President Buhari read one card after the other and ordered everyone back to their offices while he led the way to his office building.

Buhari At 80: President saved Nigeria from collapsing, says APC chieftain

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, hailed President Buhari as he celebrated his 80th birthday anniversary.

The member of the APC presidential campaign council, contact and mobilization, said Buhari saved Nigeria from collapsing.

Obidike who hails from Anambra also appreciated the president for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and other various federal roads in the southeast.

Tinubu salutes Buhari at 80, commends president’s commitment to nation-building

On his part, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said President Buhari is patriotic and noble.

Tinubu further described President Buhari as a man with a commitment to nation-building.

He further eulogised the president, describing him as a man that possesses the qualities of selflessness and uncommon zeal.

Source: Legit.ng