President Muhammadu Buhari has a lot of allegations hanging over his head since he came into power in 2015

One of the claims is that Buhari is dead and the man in Aso Rock is one Jubrin from Sudan who looks like him

An ally of Asiwaju Buhari Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, on Saturday, December 17, listed some other allegations made against Buhari by his detractors

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Months after he took over the leadership of Nigeria in his first administration in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating his 80th birthday today (Saturday, December 17) slammed with many allegations by his detractors.

Although President Buhari came into power with the "Change" mantra, most of those who became very critical of his administration felt he failed to deliver on his campaign promises, months after his election victory in 2015.

Buhari is being slammed with a lot of allegations (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via his Facebook page on Saturday, listed some of the bad names and allegations associated with the president.

See the list below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They said unprintable things about PMB They called him all sorts of names. They said he is sick. They said he is Jibrin from Sudan They said he knows nothing They accused him of being sectional They said he has no certificate They said he has achieved nothing in almost 8yrs They abused him for hours on end They called him bugharia They said the man in Aso Rock is not PMB They said he cannot talk

Concluding his post, Igbokwe said:

"Now look at this man today @80. You have just seen the Second Nigeria Bridge opened on 15 December 2022. Wait for the records of his achievements. You will hear it and you will see it."

Jonathan discloses crucial facts about President Buhari

According to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President Muhammadu Buhari has had an exceptional opportunity of leading Nigeria twice, both as a military head of state and a civilian president.

Jonathan said this on Friday, December 16, in his goodwill message to President Buhari is turning 80 years on Saturday, December 17.

The former Nigerian leader pointed out that in seven years, his successor has offered his best efforts in the pursuit of the aspirations for the country.

Source: Legit.ng