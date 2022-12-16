An APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka has hailed President Buhari as he celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary

The member of the APC presidential campaign council, contact and mobilization, said Buhari saved Nigeria from collapsing

Obidike who hails from Anambra also appreciated the president for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and other various federal roads in the southeast

FCT, Abuja - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he saved Nigeria from collapsing despite the challenges facing the world.

Obidike said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, December 16, in celebration of the president's 80th birthday anniversary.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka showers praise on President Buhari as he celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Buhari’s economic prowess, good governance tenacity has catapulted Nigeria into the eldorado of peace, harmony and co-existence. He best understands the diverse nature of Nigeria and has leveraged on it, building on foundations of our founding fathers. President Buhari has created an enabling environment through revamp policies, he has created wealth, employment and better environment for the Nigerian people. Indeed, he’s the father of modern-day Nigeria.”

“No doubt, his 80th birthday anniversary is a time to reflect our progress as a Nation for the past seven years of good governance. In handling agitations, President Buhari has demonstrated fatherly love through his obedience to rule of law, dedication to shared ideologies. Nigeria is stable under him."

Obidike hails Buhari for constructing Second Nigeria Bridge

Meanwhile, Obidike who is from Anambra also appreciated President Buhari for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and other various federal roads in the southeast being constructed by his administration.

“As you add yet another year, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to keep you in excellent fettle for impactful service to our dear country and humanity at large. Once again, Happy Birthday Mr President!” Obidike said.

Tinubu salutes Buhari at 80, commends president’s commitment to nation-building

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with Buhari over his 80th birthday anniversary.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media office on Thursday, December 16, Tinubu described President Buhari as a man with patriotism and commitment to nation-building.

He further eulogised the Daura-born politician describing him as a man that possesses the qualities of selflessness, uncommon zeal, and patriotism.

Source: Legit.ng