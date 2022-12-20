The former military administrator of old Ondo state, Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo (rtd.), is dead

Aged 84 years, Brigadier-General Tuoyo (rtd), passed on Saturday, December 17, in the commercial city of Lagos

He is also the father-in-law of the immediate past governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan

Lagos - A former military administrator of the old Ondo state, Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo (rtd) is dead.

Tuoyo was appointed military administrator of the old Ondo state between July 1978 and October 1979.

Tuoyo, the father of Roli Uduaghan, wife of the immediate past governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, passed on last week Saturday, December 17, in Lagos state at the age of 84.

The demise of the late military officer was announced in a statement issued by Monoyo Edon, media assistant to the immediate past governor and seen by Legit.ng.

Uduaghan described the late Brigadier General as a patriotic Nigerian who contributed immensely to the democratic process.

Part of the statement said:

"Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, over the weekend, lost his father-in-law, late Retired Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo, military administrator of old Ondo state, who slept in the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Lagos state.

''Late Brig.-Gen. Tuoyo was a retired Nigerian Brigadier General who served as the Military Governor of Ondo state (July 1978–October 1979) during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Brig. Gen Tuoyo will be remembered as the father of Mrs Roli Uduaghan and for his patriotism as well as immense contributions to the democratic process that led to the handing over of the reins of power to Pa Adekunle Ajasin (ascended), the first democratically elected governor of Ondo state."

Uduaghan, while commiserating with the Tuoyo's family, prayed God to grant the children of the deceased military officer the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He added:

"Our prayers are with both families as we ask God to grant them strength to go through this difficult period. May Papa's soul find repose in the bosom of our Lord. Amen."

