An outstanding academic, administrator and politician, Dr Shettima Mustapha, has died at the age of 83

Mustapha who served as minister of agriculture and natural resources, minister of defence and later minister of interior

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria describes his death as an irreparable loss to the agricultural sector and the country

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of defence and agriculture, Dr Shettima Mustapha on Thursday afternoon, November 17 died in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Daily Independent reports.

His former aide in the ministry of defence who confirmed his demise, noted that his remains would be flown to the northeast for burial.

President Buhari said Late Mustapha inspired many generations of Nigerians to believe in agriculture. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Similarly, a statement issued on Thursday, November 17 by the national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim said the farmers’ umbrella body considers his death as an irreparable loss.

Part of the statement read:

“It is with a sense of loss and great pain that I announce the death of our Board of Trustee (BoT) member, Dr Shettima Mustafa, which took place a few minutes ago.

“Preparations to take his body to Maiduguri for Islamic funeral rites are underway at the moment.

“AFAN considers the death of one of its founders as an irreparable loss.

“The sacrifice he made in the agriculture space will forever be remembered and cherished.

“AFAN prays for the repose of his soul and prays to Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Allah ya jikan, Dr Shettima Mustapha. Ameen.”

Profile of Late Dr Shettima in politics

Dr Shettima Mustapha CFR was minister of agriculture (1990–1992), and in 2007 was appointed minister of defence in the cabinet of President Umaru Musa Yaradua.

Later he was made minister of interior. He left office in March 2010 when Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet.

