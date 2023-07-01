Iwo-Ate, Oyo state - In June, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

Adedeji was a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo state and the immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Premium Times reported.

Zacchaeus Adedeji is President Tinubu's Special Adviser on Revenue. Photo credit: Abdullahi Yunusa Ochimane

Profile of Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Wasiu Sadare, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Adedeji was described as "one of the best brains around".

What are the things many might not know about Adedeji? Legit.ng presents more facts about the Oyo politician.

1) Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji is under-50

Zacch Adedeji was born on January 8th, 1978 in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria. This means that he is presently 45 years old.

Other prominent Oyo politicians in his age-bracket include Honourables Akin Alabi (46) and Shina Peller (47).

2) His late father was a cocoa merchant

Zacch Adedeji was raised in Iwo-Ate community of Ogo-Oluwa local government area of Oyo state and comes from a family with a long history in the cocoa industry.

He was exposed to cocoa trading by his late father, a cocoa merchant, which reportedly shaped his early understanding of the economic world.

Cocoa was a major agricultural export commodity in Nigeria, and a top foreign exchange earner in the 1950s and 60s.

3) A first-class graduate

The Special Adviser on Revenue to President Tinubu holds a first-class degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He also has a certificate in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, the United States of America (USA).

4) A tax and public finance development expert

Adedeji is an accountant, and corporate tax and public finance development expert. He has years of experience in corporate accounting, public service administration and public service advisory for a corporate multinational, state governments, and the federal government of Nigeria.

He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants (FCA). Also, he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

5) A former Oyo commissioner

The new Tinubu aide was a one-term commissioner for finance in Oyo, a position he held between 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Adedeji sees late Ajimobi as a father figure.

At the time Ajimobi selected him as commissioner, he was the youngest (33).

6) Successfully managed Oyo state's finances without incurring new debts

Adedeji boasts of not incurring a new debt for Oyo state while in office as commissioner, as well as reducing the state’s debt exposure by 50%.

7) Ex-Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council

Adedeji was appointed as the fifth substantive Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) in March 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In driving the growth and development of the sugar sector in Nigeria, he, in 26 months, conceptualised a series of programmes.

