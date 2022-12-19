An appeal has been made to Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election

The appeal to Obi was made by 10-year-old Efosa Osadebamwen in a video shared by his father on YouTube

Efosa pleaded with the former Anambra state governor to ensure he does not fail millions of Nigerians who believe in his capacity to change Nigeria for the better should be emerge victorious as president

A 10-year-old resident of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city has sent a message to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The resident Efosa Osadebamwen said he trusts and believes that the former governor of Anambra state will bring solutions to the challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

10-year-old Efosa Osadebamwen said he trusts Peter Obi to profer solutions to Nigeria's challenges. Photo: Peter Obi, Efosa Osadebamwen

Source: UGC

In a video shared on YouTube by Efosa's father, the young boy appealed to Peter Obi to ensure he does not fail Nigerians should he be elected as president in 2023.

His words:

"Your Excellency Peter Obi, I trust you, Sir. And please, don't fail us Nigerians because Nigerians depend on you."

Asked who told him, Nigerians depend on Peter Obi, Efosa said he believes Obi will perform better than other 2023 presidential candidates.

He added:

"Because I trust Peter Obi."

Efosa despite his young age appears to be one of the many Nigerians who are referred to as Obidients following their support for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Watch Efosa make his appeal to Peter Obi below:

Speaking to Legit.ng, Efosa's father said his son practically held him to ransom, insisting he has a message for Peter Obi.

He said:

"He was pestering me that he wanted to send a message to Peter Obi. Well, he has a right to his belief.

"I told him he cannot vote for Obi, becuase he is young and has no PVC. He said he knows but his wish is for Obi to win.

Further speaking in Pidgin, Efosa's father added:

"And he should not fall people hand, I fear. It was when I finished the video I said, I must send it out if e reach Obi, make e know say, some of the YouTube parent are watching, the kids are watching it too."

Source: Legit.ng