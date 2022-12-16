A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari did not approve the impeachment of former Governor Ayodele Fayose from office when after his election in 2015.

In an article he wrote to celebrate President Buhari on his 80th birthday, Adesina disclosed that his principal did not retaliate because he has no malicious bone in his body.

The presidential media aide noted that when calls for Fayose's impeachment were high the Ekiti state House of Assembly was peopled by All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

In a statement sighted by Punch, Adesina said:

“How about Ayo Fayose, the Irunmole that eats Jollof rice. The former Ekiti State Governor had taken a stand against Buhari since 2014, during the campaigns.

"There was that infamous advertisement he placed in newspapers, displaying a coffin, and insinuating that if Buhari was elected, he would not last the distance.

“Fayose’s party was beaten black and blue, and entered President Buhari. What would an average, vengeful person have done, if he were in the mould of the man with the teacup and saucer?

“When Buhari came, the Ekiti House of Assembly was largely populated by APC members, whom Fayose had inherited.

"What to do? Just give a directive: remove that Governor within a week, and he directs the Inspector General of Police to lock down the Assembly chamber. But not Buhari. Why? Because he has no malicious bone in his body.”

