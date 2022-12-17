The murder of Hon. Christopher Eleghu, Labour Party's candidate for Imo state House of Assembly (Onuimo LGA) has been decried by Peter Obi

Obi lamented what has been a trend and called on all security agencies in Nigeria to track, arrest and prosecute the culprits

According to Obi, the development is contrary to the recent peace accord signed by political parties

Peter Obi has reacted with immense pain to the assassination of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu.

In a tweet on Friday, December 16, Obi disclosed that Hon. Eleghu was not only murdered but his house and vehicle were also set ablaze.

Obi said those behind the killings and violence must be brought to book

The former Anambra governor, condemning the development, stated that it violate the peace accord signed by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi also called on security agencies at state and federal levels to fish out those behind this trend and bring them to book.

He said:

"I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

"I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility, and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing."

