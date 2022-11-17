The Lagos state police command disclosed it has arrested an ex-convict, a few hours after his release from prison

The arrest of the suspect identified simply as Yakub Yusuf and aged 23, was made by the Operatives of Rapid Response Squad on Saturday morning, November 12

Meanwhile, Yusuf was nabbed once more after illegally coming into the Lagos State Fire Service premises to steal valve covers of old fire trucks under repairs

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Saturday morning, November 12, arrested an ex-convict hours after he was released from prison.

The suspect, Yakub Yusuf aged 23, was arrested around 0800hrs on Saturday after regaining freedom following his one-month prison sentence for stealing at Lagos State fuel dump, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict. Photo credit: Rapid Response

Source: Facebook

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, police public relations officer, Lagos state police command, confirmed this development through a statement shared on Facebook and sighted by Legit.ng, on Thursday, November 17.

How he was arrested and other actions revealed

Hundeyin stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Learning that he was imprisoned because he could not pay a fine which was an option, an NGO facilitated his release by paying the fine on Friday, November 11, just ten days after his conviction on November 1, 2022.

"Yakub was arrested again after breaking into Lagos State Fire Service premises from where he stole valve covers of old fire truck under repairs.

"The CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS has since transferred the suspect to the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution."

2023: Suspense as IGP meets party chairmen, heads of security agencies

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba is said to be meeting with the chairmen of all political parties.

The meeting's major agenda is to ensure free, fair, and credible polls in 2023.

The newspaper also gathered that the meeting will address recurring violence in Nigeria and how to avoid crises before the forthcoming general elections.

2023 poll: Big headache, setback for INEC as police arrest man with 101 PVCs in top northern state

In another development, police authorities in Sokoto state said it has arrested a young man named Nasiru Idris with 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Idris, a resident of the Sabon Birni Local Government met his waterloo following credible information gotten by the Force.

The police urged residents of the area whose cards were either missing or stolen to come to the command headquarters and ascertain if theirs is among the PVCs recovered from the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng