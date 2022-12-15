Rhino Owhorkire, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been shot by political thugs in Rivers state

The victim is the director for Youths Mobilization Officer, Atiku/Okowa campaign team, in the oil-rich state

Meanwhile, the police while confirming the attack insisted that investigations are ongoing the unravel behind the shooting

In what can be described as another incident of political violence in Nigeria, gunmen suspected to be political thugs have reportedly shot the director for Youths Mobilization Officer, Atiku/Okowa campaign team in Rivers state, Rhino Owhorkire.

Punch Newspaper reports that Owhorkire was allegedly shot while going home in Aluu, Ikwerre local government area on Wednesday, December 14.

The news outlet reports that this is coming a month after Owhorkire was allegedly kidnapped and forced to denounce his support for Atiku.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the assailants shot at Owhorkire’s vehicle tyres before shooting in his direction through the windscreen.

He was quoted to have said:

“He is a native of Aluu. He was driving to his house yesterday night and was shot by some unknown persons. They shot the tyres of his car, shot directly at his windscreen and that is how he received those injuries on his mouth. His mouth was scattered.

“As I speak with you, he is in serious pain. His mouth is scattered. But he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”

Meanwhile, Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state confirmed the incident. According to her, an investigation has commenced.

