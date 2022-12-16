The EFCC has arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and one Dauda Sulaiman for fraud

Bello and Sulaiman, according to EFCC, fraudulently withdrew N10bn from Kogi state's treasury and gave to a Bureau de Change operator to keep or change to foreign currencies

The suspects who pleaded not guilty were remanded in prison pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, has remanded Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and one Dauda Sulaiman in prison pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) indicates that Justice James Kolawole Omotosho gave the ruling on Thursday, December 15.

The EFCC has arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and one Dauda Sulaiman for N10bn fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Legit.ng gathers that they were remanded upon arraignment alongside one Abdulsalami Hudu, Cashier of Kogi State House Administration (now at large) on a 10-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering.

Bello, Sulaiman accused of fraudulently withdrawing N10bn

Bello and Sulaiman are accused of fraudulently withdrawing a sum of N10, 270,556,800 (over N10bn) from the Kogi state treasury.

The duo allegedly gave the huge sum to a Bureau de Change operator, Rabiu Tafada in Abuja to keep or change to foreign currencies for personal gains.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, ALI BELLO, DAUDA SULEIMAN AND ABDULSALAMI HUDU (NOW AT LARGE)between January and December, 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured RABIU USMAN TAFADA to take possession of the total sum of N5,865,756,800 (Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Another count reads:

“That you, ALI BELLO, DAUDA SULEIMAN AND ABDULSALAMI HUDU (NOW AT LARGE) between January and December 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court aided RABIU USMAN TAFADA to retain the total sum of N2,509,650,000.00 (Two Billion Five Hundred and Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity to wit: Criminal Misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State Government and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18 (a) 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Defendants plead guilty

The suspects pleaded "not guilty" to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Following the pleas, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

Counsel to the second and third defendants, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, informed the court of his application for the bail of the defendants.

Court grants defendants bail

Justice Omotosho admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1bn each and two sureties who are to provide a bond of N2bn each and have a landed property valued at N500 million, among other stringent conditions.

The judge thereafter sent the defendants to Kuje Correctional centre, Abuja pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions and adjourned the matter till February 6, 2023, for hearing.

Nigerians react

Ojo Ransome Timi commented on Facebook:

"I see no reason why these criminals are granted bail. Search lights has to be turned on Yahaya Bello himself. He should be definitely involved in this."

Seun Ojukannaiye said:

"A proof to bad governance. That money ought to have been expended on values that contributes to humans' growth and development. Rather, it will be shredded (destroyed) courtesy new CBN policy."

Abdulbaki Jatto said:

"E don cast! Dem to dy do do for our state. May Allah continue to expose them one by one. Aamin."

Lukman Ahmad Kilani said:

"These sets of people don't meant well for this nation. We need to change our attitudes to public funds. This is youth governor and we will be blaming those old politicians."

Charles Sedi said:

"I need quick dispensation of justice and not just arrest. Let conviction take place at the end and just arrest. Meanwhile, kudos to your team"

Aminu Musa said:

"This can settle backlog of Kogi civil servants salaries and pensions. May God help us."

EFCC unrepentantly witch-hunting Governor Yahaya Bello, says Kogi state govt

Meanwhile, the Kogi state government has debunked an allegation of money laundering levelled against it by the EFCC, describing it as sustenance of the persecution of the government by the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led anti-graft commission.

The government in a reaction to a statement by the EFCC on Thursday, December 15 stated that the commission, with its present allegations, had shown clearly that it was desperately seeking to save its face 'after hitting a roadblock in its N20billion Sterling Bank media trial.'

In a statement signed by the commissioner for information and communication in Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo, and seen by Legit.ng, the government said the EFCC is on embarrassing itself with its actions.

