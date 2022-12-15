The recent allegation of money laundering levelled against the Kogi government has been debunked its spokesman

Commissioner for information and communication in Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo, said the EFCC is on embarrassing itself with its actions

He urged Kogites not to take the laws into their hands, saying the legal battle ahead will vindicate the state government

Lokoja - The Kogi state government has debunked an allegation of money laundering levelled against it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as a sustenance of the persecution of the government by the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC.

The government in a reaction to a statement by the EFCC on Thursday, December 15 stated that the commission, with its present allegations, had shown clearly that it was desperately seeking to save its face 'after hitting a road block in its N20billion Sterling Bank media trial.'

Commissioner Fanwo said any attempt to embarrass Governor Bello won't work. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by the commissioner for information and communication in Kogi state, Kingsley Fanwo, and seen by Legit.ng, the government said the EFCC is on embarrassing itself with its actions.

He, however, noted that just as with the Sterling Bank affair when the commission went to the media before proper investigation, the EFCC was again set to embarrass itself and its legacy by again jumping to the media to continue its persecution of the Kogi government.

While insisting that no money belonging to the Kogi government was laundered, the commissioner urged Nigerians to ask the EFCC if its corruption searchlight was only for the state.

Part of the statement read:

“It is pertinent to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the desperation of the EFCC to crucify Kogi state at all costs may have landed them in another trouble.

“Unlike the EFCC that has been known for serial contempt of court under the current leadership; we are committed to allow the law to take its due course on the matter and our innocence, again, proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“It would be recalled that this same EFCC once accused the Kogi state government of stashing 20 billion naira bailout funds in a fixed deposit account in Sterling Bank.

“When the legal fireworks were about to ruffle their biased feathers, they quickly backed out and claimed the money had been returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Till date, they have not shown Nigerians any proof of the return even when Sterling Bank Plc has under oath denied the return of any monies belonging to the Kogi State Government. It is trite that what does not exist cannot be taken or returned.

“The media trial by the EFCC is a calculated and orchestrated plan to embarrass the state government by going after its officials and associates with trumped up charges to satisfy the destructive fangs of their paymasters.

“Let it be on record that no money belonging to the Kogi state government was laundered.”

Fanwo assured Kogites that the Bello-led administration will continue to make the resources of the state work for them.

He added:

“Nigerians know that the recent Gestapo-like operation against the state was occasioned by EFCC's failure to sell the “fixed” bailout funds debacle to the people. They became desperate to save their face from the disgrace bestowed on them by their 'destroy Kogi' agenda.

“We urge our people not to take the laws into their hands as we are prepared in fact and in conscience for the legal battle ahead.”

Source: Legit.ng