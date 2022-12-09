Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Transgender Lands in EFCC Net as Court Sentences Him to Prison
Nigeria

Nigerian Transgender Lands in EFCC Net as Court Sentences Him to Prison

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi
  • A Federal High Court in Nasarawa has sentenced one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe to prison for internet fraud
  • Nazarethe, described as a transgender by the EFCC, was arrested in Makurdi, Benue state, on Thursday, December 8
  • The verdict was read out by the presiding judge, Justice N. I. Afolabi, during a court proceeding in Lafia on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Lafia, Nasarawa - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe ndescribed as a transgender.

According to the EFCC via its official and verified Twitter page on Thursday, December 8, Nazarethe was charged with Internet fraud.

Oblete Sunday Nazarethe
Oblete Sunday Nazarethe was arrested on Thursday, December 8 (Photo: @officialEFCC)
Source: Twitter

The verdict, read out by Justice N. I. Afolabi, was given on Thursday by the Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

The commission tweeted:

Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions!

Read also

Shiloh 2022: Did Bishop Oyedepo endorse Peter Obi? Fresh details emerge

"The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State on one count charge bordering on Internet fraud."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel