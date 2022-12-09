A Federal High Court in Nasarawa has sentenced one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe to prison for internet fraud

Nazarethe, described as a transgender by the EFCC, was arrested in Makurdi, Benue state, on Thursday, December 8

The verdict was read out by the presiding judge, Justice N. I. Afolabi, during a court proceeding in Lafia on Thursday

"The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Oblete Sunday Nazarethe before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State on one count charge bordering on Internet fraud."

Source: Legit.ng