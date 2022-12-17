The Nigerian Army troops especially in Borno state continues to record victories and breakthrough in the fight against insurgency

Recently, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) recovered weapons from Boko Haram commanders who surrendered themselves to the unit

Sources have it that about four top-level members of the terrorist group surrendered to troops in Gwoza LGA of Borno state

Gwoza LGA, Borno state - A reliable source has revealed to journalists that no less than four high-ranking Boko Haram commanders have surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

The Cable gathered that the commanders laid down their arms on December 12 to troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) who were patrolling Gwoza LGA of the northern state.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have received some Boko Haram insurgents in Borno (Photo: Nigerian Army)

The names of the commanders were given as Mala’ana (Khaid), Abu Dauda (Munzir), Modu Yalee, and Bin Diska, (Nakif).

Boko Haram/ISWAP: 10 terrorists surrender with weapons in Borno

No fewer than 10 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP ) terrorists and their children have surrendered to the troops of 151 Battalion in Borno state.

10 males and 5 children turned themselves in on Sunday, April 3, in Banki, Bama local government area, Zagazola Makama, an intelligence source revealed.

It was gathered that the surrendered insurgents came out from their hiding enclaves around Jango village and Mandara Mountain in Gwoza.

The terrorists were said to be those loyal to the Boko Haram faction of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS), Malam Bakura Salaba, Sahara Reporters added.

Makama, a top security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad, revealed the insurgents dropped their arms due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Items handed over to the troops include two AK47 riffles, 1 G3 riffle, 1 X FN riffle, 1 X PKT gun, 120 rounds of 7.62MM Nato, 31 RDS X 7.62MM special, 3 AK 47 extra Magazines, 3 X G3 Extra Magazines, 1, 36 HG, 2, knives and the sum of N600,000.

Source: Legit.ng