Barely 10 days after it the Nigerian Railway Corporation resumed operations for the Abuja-Kaduna train, a crash occurred.

The Punch reports that the Federal Capital Territory police command has also launched an investigation into the fatal train crash which happened in Kubwa area of Abuja.

Details and photos seen of the incident show that the train had crashed into a moving Toyota Camry in Chikakore area, Kubwa.

A train crashed into a moving vehicle in the Kubwa area of Abuja. Photo: @ThisFowora, @olisaogbechie

The incident led to the breakdown of the train as the coaches were left stationary for over 40 minutes.

Abuja police react

It was also gathered that engineers from the NRC made efforts to work on the train while the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the command is aware of the unfortunate incident.

Adeh said:

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident of rail/motor fatal accident that happened at the Chikakore axis in the Kubwa area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information, police crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene, took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioners on the ground.

“Investigation has commenced by the railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will soon be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of such incidents.”

FG to resume operations of Abuja-Kaduna train 8 months after terrorist attack

Eight months after the tragic attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the federal government declared the resumption of operation.

It will be recalled that hundreds of passengers were abducted; some sustained serious injuries while others escaped.

The abducted victim was in captivity for months, including prominent people in the society.

President Buhari's aide confirms resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on digital communications to President Muhammadu Buhari in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng confirmed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

His tweet reads:

"The Ministry of Transportation has announced the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line later this month.

"The Transportation Minister, Muazu Sambo also stated that adequate security has been put in place by the government to ensure the safety of passengers."

