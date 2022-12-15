Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has praised the contribution of okada riders to the internally generated revenue of the state

The state government disclosed that it generated N800 million from ticket sales to Okada riders in 11 months

According to the governor, his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for motorcyclists in the state

In what many people will see as a good development, the Ondo state government has revealed that its Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) generated N800 million from ticket sales to commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in 11 months of the outgoing year.

The Ondo state government, in an event witnessed by Legit.ng, disclosed this during an event in which commercial motorcyclists were appreciated with different types of mouth-watering gifts by the ODIRS.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, lauded the consistency of commercial motorcyclists in the daily purchase of tickets.

He said his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for motorcyclists in the state within the stipulated periods given to them.

On his part, the chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie, thanked Akeredolu for rewarding motorcyclists. He said they had increased the state’s IGR in Okada from the initial N4.8 million to about 1 billion naira annually.

Adegbie added that before this current administration came on board, the state generated N400,000 monthly from Okada riders which translated to N4.8 million in a year.

