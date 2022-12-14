A bill that sought to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria does not make it through the second reading at the house of representatives on Wednesday, December 14.

Ahmed Wase, the deputy speaker of the house, advised Muda Umar, who sponsored the bill to step it down because it did not capture the multi-cultural structure of the nation, The Punch reported.

The title of the legislation is:

‘A Bill for an Act to Amend Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2013 to Prohibit Cross Dressing; and for Related Matters (HB.1938).’

As the sponsor led the debate, his colleagues are already raising their voices. This forces Wase to step in and urged Umar to step down consideration of the bill for further consultation.

Crossdressing is fast becoming a noticeable act in Nigeria and the actors are celebrities.

Some of them include suspected transgender woman, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky; popular television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, also known as Denrele.

Other well-known are James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly called James Brown and Port Harcourt-based crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, known as Jay Boogie.

Also, some skit makers crossdressed to entertain their audience, some of them are Josh2funny as Mama Felicia, Taaooma as Kunle, and ZicSaloma as Sister Ekwitos.

Source: Legit.ng