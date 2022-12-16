The campaign team of Bola Tinubu has cleared the air regarding the empowerment fund from the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council

The PCC secretary, Abiodun James Faleke, in a statement maintained his official Facebook account was hacked

He, therefore, disowned the perpetrators of the crime, who are asking unsuspecting Nigerians to pay the sum of N18, 500 in order to access Empowerment funds from Tinubu's campaign, urging Nigerians to ignore such a platform

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said it is not soliciting N18,500 from Nigerians wishing to access empowerment fund from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign organisation.

PCC Secretary, Abiodun James Faleke, in a statement, disclosed that the persons behind the fraud were unscrupulous elements who hacked his official Facebook account, with a view to extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians.

APC PCC denies soliciting N18,000 empowerment funds from Nigerians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Faleke makes stunning revelations about those behind the platform, hacked his account

The Guardian reported that He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to ignore the perpetrators.

Faleke, who doubles as Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, said:

“One of the individuals behind this fraud is also sending messages to unsuspecting victims using the name of a certain Dr. Lukman Johnny, with a phone number, and who is said to be a staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Abuja.”

Faleke stated further:

“While I urge Nigerians not to subscribe to the antics of these criminals, I also wish to appeal to all and sundry to track and report activities of the criminals to relevant security agencies near them and ensure that they are apprehended and prosecuted.”

Source: Legit.ng