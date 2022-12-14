The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has thrown out the appeal by the defeated governorship aspirant, Sani Sha'aban against the victory of Senator Uba Sani at the All Progressives Congress, APC primaries.

Legit.ng reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta reports that while striking out the appeal, the Court held that the appeal having been argued on an incomplete record of appeal is incompetent.

Sha'aban had appealed against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Kaduna Division delivered on the 4th November, 2022 which earlier struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction. Dissatisfied with the judgment, Sha'aban appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Barrister Sule Shuaibu who was the Counsel to APC confirmed the Abuja court's verdict in favor of Senator Uba Sani, the governorship flagbearer of the party, by all 3 Justices of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday at Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng