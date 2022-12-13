The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of leaving rooms for manipulations ahead of 2023 election

According to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, INEC should be the regulator of Nigeria's electoral process and not the one complaining

Going further, the group also raised doubt over INEC's preparedness for the forthcoming general elections

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has leveled allegation against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the the apex Igbo socio-cultural-cultural body, the electoral umpire is guilty of leaving rooms for manipulations by politicians.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made this known through its national publicity secretary, Dr. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia.

INEC has been accused of leaving rooms for manipulations ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

He said:

“They are supposed to be the regulator. They are supposed to regulate the electoral process, and the Commission that is supposed to regulate the election is now complaining. Where are we going?

"There should be a mechanism in place to ensure things work according. We are supposed to complain to them but now they are the ones complaining to us. There must be opening, that is why some of these things are happening."

Going further, Ohanaeze questioned INEC preparedness for the general election.

“That is exactly what they have been doing, what they in INEC for a very long time till now, and if with all the opportunity and money given to them, they have not been able to ensure a credible election and avoid irregularities; it is unfortunate”

