A former spokesman of the House of Representatives, and a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno federal constituency, Hon. Eseme Oyiboh, has said that the 2023 election is beyond political parties as Nigerians will vote for credible individuals as against voting along political lines.

In an exclusive chat with Legi.ng, Eseme said Nigerians have reached that point where political party sentiment will be ignored because they want a better country.

Former House of Reps spokesman Eseme Oyiboh

Source: Original

According to Eseme, a political party is only a vehicle. He said the content in the vehicle is what actually makes sense and not the car.

He said:

“The party is just a vehicle. There is a vehicle and there is its content. All political parties; Labour Party (LP), APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are all vehicles.

"It’s the content that matters. If you go to a shop to buy a capsule, it is not the beauty of the container that matters, but the granules inside that make a capsule. So it’s the same thing with the political parties.

"So who makes up these political parties? So people will be voting for individuals and not political parties.

2023 elections: Power has returned to the people, says Eseme

According to him, since power has returned to the people, the individuals within various political parties will have to present their scorecards to the people on why they should be voted.

Referring to himself and his chances in his constituency, he said:

“Over the years, I have formed a very strong and robust partnership with my constituents. I have a lot of things that I have done in terms of human capacity, so the people are saying if you did these things within four years, then the sky is the limit, hence they have now taken over ownership of my campaign.

"So everyone is being asked to show their scorecards. My main contender is to show what he has done in eight years as a public officer too.”

Eseme Oyiboh hails CBN's policy on cash withdrawals

Speaking on the new Central Bank policy on cash withdrawals, he hailed the CBN for taking the initiative, saying that there has been more money hoarded by individuals at home than in the financial institutions.

He said:

“That has not been very healthy for us. When this money is controlled, it will whittle down the issue of kidnapping, terrorism, and corruption generally and all financial transactions will be done electronically. It will also bring about control in vote-buying,” he said.

