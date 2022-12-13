14 persons have reportedly lost their lives to a deadly auto crash that happened in Kebbi state, a few weeks to the end of the year 2022

This unfortunate incident occurred along Jega/Koko Road in Kebbi State, the police command in the area confirmed

The Force further urged the drivers plying the nation's highways against speeding especially during this festive period

Fourteen people have died in an accident along Jega/Koko Road in Kebbi State.

The accident which occurred on Monday, December 12, involved two trucks, according to the police spokesman, Nafi’u Abubakar.

What really happened

Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police, told Channels Television that one of the trucks with Reg. No. SRZ 518 XS, Sokoto State, driven by yet to be identified driver, conveying passengers and cows from Illela local government area of Sokoto State in route to Lagos State hit another truck parked by the roadside (shoulder) at Dada village, Koko/Besse local government area of the state.

14 persons, 22 cows confirmed dead

He said:

“On the 12th December 2022, at about 0530hrs, there was a fatal motor vehicle accident along Jega/Koko road. The accident occurred when a truck with Reg. No. SRZ 518 XS, Sokoto State, driven by yet to be identified person, conveying passengers and cows from Illela LGA of Sokoto State, heading to Lagos State, hit a stationed truck parked by the shoulder of the roadside at Dada village, Koko/Besse LGA of Kebbi State. As a result, forty passengers sustained various degree injuries.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora instantly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victims to General hospital Koko, for treatment, where a medical Doctor confirmed 14 dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment. Similarly, 22 cows also died as a result of the accident.”

Police give further details on the sad incident

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims, praying that they have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Police task NURTW

The police commissioner called on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other road users to always ensure they employ adequate safety measures in their vehicles, observe the speed limit, avoid recklessness, drive carefully and be conscious while driving especially during the festive period with a view to preventing future recurrence.

“They are therefore advised to observe the speed limit, avoid recklessness and be more careful while driving especially during the festive period,” he added.

