The Lagos state police command has confirmed the death of Olaolu Mudasiru, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver

Olaolu who is the first son of former Lagos state military governor Gbolahan Mudasiru was killed while cycling with two others at Bourdilion road in the Ikoyi

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police command spokesperson said no suspect has been apprehended in connection to Olaolu's tragic death

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Lagos, Ikoyi - Olaolu Mudasiru, the first son of the former military governor of Lagos state, Gbolahan Mudasiru has been reportedly killed by a hit-and-run driver.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Olaolu was killed on Sunday, December 11 by the unidentified driver while cycling with some other persons on the Bourdilion road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police command spokesperson who confirmed the incident said no suspect has been apprehended. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Twitter

Confirming the incident, the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said no suspects have been apprehended in connection to the tragic incident.

Mudasiru was an investment banker with extensive experience covering stockbroking, asset management, and other aspects of investment banking activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He held an MSc. in International Securities, Investments, and Banking from the ICMA Centre of The University of Reading, UK, an M.B; B.S. Degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria, and he was an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

He was a Dealing Member of the London Stock Exchange, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria as well as being a member of the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria.

He was also a recipient of the Chevening Scholarship, which is granted to ‘mid-career high flyers’ globally by the British Government.

Mudasiru was quite versatile and his 16 years of experience span the spectrum of investment banking covering wealth management, financial intermediation, trading & dealing, and executing various transactions in the financial services industry.

Source: Legit.ng