Another tragedy has occurred on one of the highways of Nigeria, horrifically claiming 13 lives

In Enugu state, a 14-seater bus rammed into a trailer, and it gutted fire instantly as 13 passengers burnt beyond recognition, with only one survivor

The survivor, who, according to eyewitnesses, jumped out of the vehicle, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment

No fewer than 13 persons have been killed in a horrific accident that transpired at the Four Corners of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway in Enugu state on Sunday, October 30.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the accident involved a 14-seater bus from Adamawa state to Imo state.

The accident, as gathered by Legit.ng happened at about 9 pm when the bus rammed into a trailer and caught fire, with 13 passengers burnt to death with only one survivor.

Eyewitness give accounts of tragic incident

Some eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident said the lone survivor got help from sympathizers, while other accounts had it that he jumped out of the bus.

The survivor, whose name and identity are unclear, was said to have been taken to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Enugu command said drivers had been cautioned on the disadvantages of night journeys on several occasions.

Joseph Toby, the Sector-Commander of the FRSC, said the lone survivor in the fetal accident was unconscious at the time when he was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hausa community is said to have requested the victims’ bodies for burial.

Toby said:

“That’s what happened. We learnt that they are travelling to Kaduna before the accident occurred at four corner on Sunday night.

“We have been warning drivers about the risk in night journey but they gave it a deaf ear. The Hausa community in Enugu is making arrangement to bury the burnt bodies.

“The only surviving person was rushed to hospital immediately but still unconscious with doctors attending to him."

