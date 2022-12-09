It has now been confirmed that Governor Dave Umahi is the APC's candidate for the Ebonyi South senatorial district

The Supreme Court on Friday, December 9, affirmed upheld the Ebonyi governor's victory in the last primary election and his candidacy

According to the verdict given by a five-man panel, the appeal by Ann Agom-Eze, Umahi's rival, lacked merit

Abuja - Governor Dave Umahi has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s ticket as the candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

This was as the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Umahi's election in the APC senatorial primary election, The Cable reports.

The Supreme Court has affirmed Umahi's candidacy (Photo: @DaveUmahi)

The decision was delivered on Friday, December 9, by a five-member panel of the apex court led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The Kekere-Ekun-led panel dismissed the appeal filed by Ann Agom-Eze, an APC aspirant for the senatorial seat.

According to the court, the of Agom-Eze appeal lacked merit, hence its dismissal.

Crushing disgrace as court sacks all APC chairmen, councilors in famous state

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki has voided the Ebonyi local government elections and sacked all 13 council chairmen and 171 ward councilors.

Justice Fatun Riman who presided over the proceeding on Friday, December 9, ordered the seizure of the monthly federal allocation of the chairmen until the rightful chief executives are elected.

The court gave this verdict n the premise that the election conducted by the State independent electoral commission, (EBSIEC) on May 31 was illegal and unconstitutional.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erhenede, expressed happiness and commended the court.

He said:

“In the judgment today, the court has agreed that the Ebonyi state High court has no powers to override or set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court because it is not an Appeal Court.

“Those people, who are parading themselves as chairmen are not there legally.

“They were appointed by whoever appointed them. CBN, Attorney general of the Federation, federal ministry of finance are all defendants in this suits."

Appeal Court gives verdict on suit challenging Umahi's emergence as Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate

David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi had been affirmed as the validly elected candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ebonyi South senatorial election in 2023.

